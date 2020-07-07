Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive
6539 West Desert Hollow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6539 West Desert Hollow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful & Well-maintained home, located in a great area With a great school district. Close to several shopping Centers with a multitude of grocery stores, fast food, & many services.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have any available units?
6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have?
Some of 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive offer parking?
No, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have a pool?
No, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Bayside Apartments
20245 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Brookside Apartments
6131 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College