Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive

6539 West Desert Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6539 West Desert Hollow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful & Well-maintained home, located in a great area With a great school district. Close to several shopping Centers with a multitude of grocery stores, fast food, & many services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have any available units?
6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have?
Some of 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive offer parking?
No, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have a pool?
No, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6539 W DESERT HOLLOW Drive has units with dishwashers.

