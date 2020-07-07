Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6519 W Hughes Drive
6519 W Hughes Drive
6519 West Hughes Drive
·
Location
6519 West Hughes Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nice home on a corner lot and ready for move in. Breakfast bar, tile floors, open and bright great room, nice size yard are some of the few amennities you'll find. **AGENTS, SEE REALTOR REMARKS**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6519 W Hughes Drive have any available units?
6519 W Hughes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 6519 W Hughes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6519 W Hughes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 W Hughes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6519 W Hughes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6519 W Hughes Drive offer parking?
No, 6519 W Hughes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6519 W Hughes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6519 W Hughes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 W Hughes Drive have a pool?
No, 6519 W Hughes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6519 W Hughes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6519 W Hughes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 W Hughes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6519 W Hughes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6519 W Hughes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6519 W Hughes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
