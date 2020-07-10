All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6518 W Cocopah.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6518 W Cocopah
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

6518 W Cocopah

6518 West Cocopah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6518 West Cocopah Street, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,587 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5846185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6518 W Cocopah have any available units?
6518 W Cocopah doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6518 W Cocopah currently offering any rent specials?
6518 W Cocopah is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6518 W Cocopah pet-friendly?
No, 6518 W Cocopah is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6518 W Cocopah offer parking?
No, 6518 W Cocopah does not offer parking.
Does 6518 W Cocopah have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6518 W Cocopah does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6518 W Cocopah have a pool?
Yes, 6518 W Cocopah has a pool.
Does 6518 W Cocopah have accessible units?
No, 6518 W Cocopah does not have accessible units.
Does 6518 W Cocopah have units with dishwashers?
No, 6518 W Cocopah does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6518 W Cocopah have units with air conditioning?
No, 6518 W Cocopah does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College