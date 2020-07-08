All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:52 PM

6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail

6508 West Eagle Talon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6508 West Eagle Talon Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Preserve at Boulder Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this charming home! Inside, you'll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail have any available units?
6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail have?
Some of 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail offers parking.
Does 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail have a pool?
No, 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail have accessible units?
No, 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 W EAGLE TALON Trail has units with dishwashers.

