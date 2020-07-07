All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:35 AM

6502 N CENTRAL Avenue

6502 N Central Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6502 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
Poolside, Squeaky Clean, Spacious, and Super Quiet 2 bed / 2 bath ground floor unit at the stunning Olympus Mid Century Modern Condo Community. INCLUDED IN YOUR MONTHLY RENT Air conditioning, heating, water, sewer, garbage, cox cable & hi speed internet. NO RENTAL TAX. You also will have the TWO best underground parking spaces, right next to the ELEVATOR and exterior staircase. You pay electric for all your plugged in appliances/etc., but usually this is quite minimal. This is truly an incredible, high demand location...North Central Corridor and all that it offers. Amazing shopping, cafes, and restaurants, all just a stone throw away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue have any available units?
6502 N CENTRAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue have?
Some of 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6502 N CENTRAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue has a pool.
Does 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6502 N CENTRAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

