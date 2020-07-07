6502 N CENTRAL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool internet access

Poolside, Squeaky Clean, Spacious, and Super Quiet 2 bed / 2 bath ground floor unit at the stunning Olympus Mid Century Modern Condo Community. INCLUDED IN YOUR MONTHLY RENT Air conditioning, heating, water, sewer, garbage, cox cable & hi speed internet. NO RENTAL TAX. You also will have the TWO best underground parking spaces, right next to the ELEVATOR and exterior staircase. You pay electric for all your plugged in appliances/etc., but usually this is quite minimal. This is truly an incredible, high demand location...North Central Corridor and all that it offers. Amazing shopping, cafes, and restaurants, all just a stone throw away.