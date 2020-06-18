6501 N 3rd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage

Do not miss your chance to live in this modern updated 2 bed/ 1 bath home in Phoenix. Enter and find a clean home with ceiling fans and tile throughout. The updated kitchen comes complete with stylish backsplash. Washer & dryer inside unit. Covered parking available as well as community bike room. Contact us to see this home today! Rent $995/month before sales tax and air filter program fee, Security Deposit $995, $150 Admin Fee $45/month flat water fee. Pets based on lessor approval with $300 non refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent. Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs