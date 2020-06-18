All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6501 N 3rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6501 N 3rd Avenue
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

6501 N 3rd Avenue

6501 North 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6501 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
Do not miss your chance to live in this modern updated 2 bed/ 1 bath home in Phoenix. Enter and find a clean home with ceiling fans and tile throughout. The updated kitchen comes complete with stylish backsplash. Washer & dryer inside unit. Covered parking available as well as community bike room. Contact us to see this home today! Rent $995/month before sales tax and air filter program fee, Security Deposit $995, $150 Admin Fee $45/month flat water fee. Pets based on lessor approval with $300 non refundable pet fee & $25/month pet rent. Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20.00 per month fee for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 N 3rd Avenue have any available units?
6501 N 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 N 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 6501 N 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 N 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6501 N 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 N 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 N 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6501 N 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6501 N 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 6501 N 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6501 N 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 N 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 6501 N 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6501 N 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6501 N 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 N 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6501 N 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Cortina
11 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College