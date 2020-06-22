646 North 10th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**RENT FOR $757 per month or ONE MONTH FREE RENT UP FRONT**RESTRICTIONS APPLY! CALL FOR DETAILS!



Amazing opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Phoenix! You will love this modern 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Upgraded from top to bottom. Light and bright. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops. Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout. New paint. Blinds and ceiling fans. This charming complex offers a large grassy common area & BBQs. Location is incredible right next to a small park with benches & a playground & just a couple of blocks away from Roosevelt Row shopping, dining & nightlife. Urban living at its finest! 2 pet maximum per unit, no larger than 30 lbs. Limited onsite parking is available at an additional cost (and subject to availability), just $35 per month. Tons of street parking outside the complex.



Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)Â



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.