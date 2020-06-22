All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

646 North 10th Avenue

646 North 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

646 North 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**RENT FOR $757 per month or ONE MONTH FREE RENT UP FRONT**RESTRICTIONS APPLY! CALL FOR DETAILS!

Amazing opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Phoenix! You will love this modern 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Upgraded from top to bottom. Light and bright. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, granite countertops. Beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout. New paint. Blinds and ceiling fans. This charming complex offers a large grassy common area & BBQs. Location is incredible right next to a small park with benches & a playground & just a couple of blocks away from Roosevelt Row shopping, dining & nightlife. Urban living at its finest! 2 pet maximum per unit, no larger than 30 lbs. Limited onsite parking is available at an additional cost (and subject to availability), just $35 per month. Tons of street parking outside the complex.

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent. $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)Â 

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 North 10th Avenue have any available units?
646 North 10th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 North 10th Avenue have?
Some of 646 North 10th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 North 10th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
646 North 10th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 North 10th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 North 10th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 646 North 10th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue have a pool?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 646 North 10th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 North 10th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
