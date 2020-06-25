All apartments in Phoenix
6447 W Sophie Lane
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

6447 W Sophie Lane

6447 West Sophie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6447 West Sophie Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,608 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required t

(RLNE5002933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6447 W Sophie Lane have any available units?
6447 W Sophie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6447 W Sophie Lane have?
Some of 6447 W Sophie Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6447 W Sophie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6447 W Sophie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6447 W Sophie Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6447 W Sophie Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6447 W Sophie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6447 W Sophie Lane offers parking.
Does 6447 W Sophie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6447 W Sophie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6447 W Sophie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6447 W Sophie Lane has a pool.
Does 6447 W Sophie Lane have accessible units?
No, 6447 W Sophie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6447 W Sophie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6447 W Sophie Lane has units with dishwashers.
