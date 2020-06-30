6437 S 10th St #21

Amenities

2 Bed 1 Bath Condo All Utilities Included Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision Name: ESTRELLA RANCHO NUMERO



2 Bed 1 Bath All tile condo, Gas Range and all Block construction. All Utilities included!



Nearby schools include John F Kennedy Elementary School, Amy L. Houston Academy and C O Greenfield School. The closest grocery stores are Safeway, Fry's Food Stores of Arizona and La Mexicana Yerberia San Juan. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Azukar Coffee and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Sergio El Pollo Feliz, Mandy's Fish & Chips and Mandy's Fish N Chips. 6423 S 10th St is near Apollo Group Headquarters, Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area and Francisco Highland Park. This address can also be written as 6423 South 10th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85042.



Cross Streets: Southern & 10th St. Directions: From Southern head South to the Property on the east side of St.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



No Pets Allowed



