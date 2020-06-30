All apartments in Phoenix
6437 S 10th St #21
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

6437 S 10th St #21

6437 South 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

6437 South 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Estrella Rancho

Amenities

all utils included
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
2 Bed 1 Bath Condo All Utilities Included Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision Name: ESTRELLA RANCHO NUMERO

2 Bed 1 Bath All tile condo, Gas Range and all Block construction. All Utilities included!

Nearby schools include John F Kennedy Elementary School, Amy L. Houston Academy and C O Greenfield School. The closest grocery stores are Safeway, Fry's Food Stores of Arizona and La Mexicana Yerberia San Juan. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Azukar Coffee and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Sergio El Pollo Feliz, Mandy's Fish & Chips and Mandy's Fish N Chips. 6423 S 10th St is near Apollo Group Headquarters, Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area and Francisco Highland Park. This address can also be written as 6423 South 10th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85042.

Cross Streets: Southern & 10th St. Directions: From Southern head South to the Property on the east side of St.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5482884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6437 S 10th St #21 have any available units?
6437 S 10th St #21 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6437 S 10th St #21 currently offering any rent specials?
6437 S 10th St #21 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 S 10th St #21 pet-friendly?
No, 6437 S 10th St #21 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6437 S 10th St #21 offer parking?
No, 6437 S 10th St #21 does not offer parking.
Does 6437 S 10th St #21 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6437 S 10th St #21 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 S 10th St #21 have a pool?
No, 6437 S 10th St #21 does not have a pool.
Does 6437 S 10th St #21 have accessible units?
No, 6437 S 10th St #21 does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 S 10th St #21 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6437 S 10th St #21 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6437 S 10th St #21 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6437 S 10th St #21 does not have units with air conditioning.

