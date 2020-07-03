Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home - Great floor plan - Oversized living room with fireplace - Master Bedroom has it's own exit to Arizona Room - Private Swimming POOL with Pool Service Included !! New tile throughout!! - Pet Friendly (on approval). No Cats - Renters Insurance Required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6431 W College Dr have any available units?
6431 W College Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6431 W College Dr have?
Some of 6431 W College Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6431 W College Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6431 W College Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6431 W College Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6431 W College Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6431 W College Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6431 W College Dr offers parking.
Does 6431 W College Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6431 W College Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6431 W College Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6431 W College Dr has a pool.
Does 6431 W College Dr have accessible units?
No, 6431 W College Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6431 W College Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6431 W College Dr has units with dishwashers.
