Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6431 W CHISUM Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6431 W CHISUM Trail
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:15 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6431 W CHISUM Trail
6431 West Chisum Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6431 West Chisum Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Eagle Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
VERY COZY WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS, SINGLE LEVEL WITH GREAT ROOM AND 3 BEDROOMS,2BATHS,PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING,SPLIT MASTER WITH LOTS OF STORAGE. LARGE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6431 W CHISUM Trail have any available units?
6431 W CHISUM Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6431 W CHISUM Trail have?
Some of 6431 W CHISUM Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6431 W CHISUM Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6431 W CHISUM Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6431 W CHISUM Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6431 W CHISUM Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6431 W CHISUM Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6431 W CHISUM Trail offers parking.
Does 6431 W CHISUM Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6431 W CHISUM Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6431 W CHISUM Trail have a pool?
No, 6431 W CHISUM Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6431 W CHISUM Trail have accessible units?
No, 6431 W CHISUM Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6431 W CHISUM Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6431 W CHISUM Trail has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College