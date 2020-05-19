Rent Calculator
6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue
6423 East Monte Cristo Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6423 East Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Kierland
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have any available units?
6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have?
Some of 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue offers parking.
Does 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue has a pool.
Does 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6423 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
