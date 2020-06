Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful 2 story home with 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath with high ceilings and open floor plan is located in the gorgeous and desirable community of Legacy at Boulder Mountain. This beauty has brand new kitchen appliances, brand new blinds, has been freshly painted inside and out, with a lovely backyard and water fountains to enjoy our beautiful weather.