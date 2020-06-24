Rent Calculator
6417 W Constance Way
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:45 AM
6417 W Constance Way
6417 West Constance Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
6417 West Constance Way, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love the open floor plan and high ceilings. The kitchen has black appliances with a half bath downstairs. You can walk to the community pool and greenbelt. Has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6417 W Constance Way have any available units?
6417 W Constance Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6417 W Constance Way have?
Some of 6417 W Constance Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6417 W Constance Way currently offering any rent specials?
6417 W Constance Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6417 W Constance Way pet-friendly?
No, 6417 W Constance Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6417 W Constance Way offer parking?
Yes, 6417 W Constance Way offers parking.
Does 6417 W Constance Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6417 W Constance Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6417 W Constance Way have a pool?
Yes, 6417 W Constance Way has a pool.
Does 6417 W Constance Way have accessible units?
No, 6417 W Constance Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6417 W Constance Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6417 W Constance Way has units with dishwashers.
