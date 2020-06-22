Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6413 W Hilton Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6413 W Hilton Ave
6413 West Hilton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6413 West Hilton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Park at Terralea
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This 4 bed and 2.5 bath home has 2,119 square feet of living space. Home has a beautiful pool. It is ready to become your next home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have any available units?
6413 W Hilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 6413 W Hilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6413 W Hilton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 W Hilton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave offer parking?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6413 W Hilton Ave has a pool.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
