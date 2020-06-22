All apartments in Phoenix
6413 W Hilton Ave
6413 W Hilton Ave

6413 West Hilton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6413 West Hilton Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Park at Terralea

This 4 bed and 2.5 bath home has 2,119 square feet of living space. Home has a beautiful pool. It is ready to become your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have any available units?
6413 W Hilton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6413 W Hilton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6413 W Hilton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6413 W Hilton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave offer parking?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6413 W Hilton Ave has a pool.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6413 W Hilton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6413 W Hilton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
