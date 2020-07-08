Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6408 W CHISUM Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6408 W CHISUM Trail
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM
1 of 54
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6408 W CHISUM Trail
6408 West Chisum Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6408 West Chisum Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Eagle Ridge
Amenities
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
AMAZING PROPERTY UPDATE AND READY TO MOVE IN! COME CHECK IT OUT! 4 BED 2.5 BATH.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have any available units?
6408 W CHISUM Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have?
Some of 6408 W CHISUM Trail's amenities include pool, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6408 W CHISUM Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6408 W CHISUM Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 W CHISUM Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6408 W CHISUM Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail offer parking?
No, 6408 W CHISUM Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 W CHISUM Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6408 W CHISUM Trail has a pool.
Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have accessible units?
No, 6408 W CHISUM Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 W CHISUM Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College