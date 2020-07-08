All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6408 W CHISUM Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6408 W CHISUM Trail
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM

6408 W CHISUM Trail

6408 West Chisum Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6408 West Chisum Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083
Eagle Ridge

Amenities

pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
AMAZING PROPERTY UPDATE AND READY TO MOVE IN! COME CHECK IT OUT! 4 BED 2.5 BATH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have any available units?
6408 W CHISUM Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have?
Some of 6408 W CHISUM Trail's amenities include pool, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 W CHISUM Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6408 W CHISUM Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 W CHISUM Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6408 W CHISUM Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail offer parking?
No, 6408 W CHISUM Trail does not offer parking.
Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 W CHISUM Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6408 W CHISUM Trail has a pool.
Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have accessible units?
No, 6408 W CHISUM Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 W CHISUM Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 W CHISUM Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College