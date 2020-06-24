All apartments in Phoenix
6402 W. Roma Ave.
Last updated June 12 2019 at 3:55 PM

6402 W. Roma Ave.

6402 West Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6402 West Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Built in 1961 this home features 1566 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Large lot with RV parking. Great family home. Two car carport for off street parking.

Cash/Finance purchase $209,900
OR - Rental Agreement at $1,470 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years.

Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time.

**Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS**

Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 W. Roma Ave. have any available units?
6402 W. Roma Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6402 W. Roma Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6402 W. Roma Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 W. Roma Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6402 W. Roma Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6402 W. Roma Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6402 W. Roma Ave. offers parking.
Does 6402 W. Roma Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 W. Roma Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 W. Roma Ave. have a pool?
No, 6402 W. Roma Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6402 W. Roma Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6402 W. Roma Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 W. Roma Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 W. Roma Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 W. Roma Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 W. Roma Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
