6401 S 4th Ave

This is a 2 bedroom house on a corner lot at Central and Southern! Ready for Move In 05/25/2020. Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Close to public transportation, shopping, and restaurants. Home has a large lot. The home includes 2 bedrooms and a Den, one bath, living room and kitchen. Fresh interior paint. No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $975 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.