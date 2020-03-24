All apartments in Phoenix
6401 S 4th Ave
6401 S 4th Ave

6401 South 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6401 South 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Southland

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom house on a corner lot at Central and Southern! Ready for Move In 05/25/2020. Tenant Occupied so drive by only please. Close to public transportation, shopping, and restaurants. Home has a large lot. The home includes 2 bedrooms and a Den, one bath, living room and kitchen. Fresh interior paint. No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $975 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 S 4th Ave have any available units?
6401 S 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6401 S 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6401 S 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 S 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6401 S 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6401 S 4th Ave offer parking?
No, 6401 S 4th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6401 S 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 S 4th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 S 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 6401 S 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6401 S 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6401 S 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 S 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6401 S 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 S 4th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6401 S 4th Ave has units with air conditioning.

