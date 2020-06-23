Rent Calculator
6401 S 46th St
6401 S 46th St
6401 South 46th Street
·
Location
6401 South 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Woodbriar
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is tile throughout! Kitchen has lots of cabinets. Ceiling fans throughout. Bedrooms with plenty of space and large closets. Big back yard.
To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6401 S 46th St have any available units?
6401 S 46th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6401 S 46th St have?
Some of 6401 S 46th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6401 S 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
6401 S 46th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 S 46th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 S 46th St is pet friendly.
Does 6401 S 46th St offer parking?
Yes, 6401 S 46th St does offer parking.
Does 6401 S 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 S 46th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 S 46th St have a pool?
No, 6401 S 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 6401 S 46th St have accessible units?
No, 6401 S 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 S 46th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 S 46th St has units with dishwashers.
