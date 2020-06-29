6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

wow! absolutely gorgeous split level phoenix 2/1.5 condo with like new carpet, updated paint, custom tile floors, granite counters, like new appliances, fully updated bathrooms, washer/dryer, storage, tranquil private patio, premium corner unit, carport parking, water/sewer/trash included, community pool, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*