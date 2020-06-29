All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:41 AM

6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18

6348 North 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6348 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
wow! absolutely gorgeous split level phoenix 2/1.5 condo with like new carpet, updated paint, custom tile floors, granite counters, like new appliances, fully updated bathrooms, washer/dryer, storage, tranquil private patio, premium corner unit, carport parking, water/sewer/trash included, community pool, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 have any available units?
6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 have?
Some of 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 currently offering any rent specials?
6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 is pet friendly.
Does 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 offer parking?
Yes, 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 offers parking.
Does 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 have a pool?
Yes, 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 has a pool.
Does 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 have accessible units?
No, 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6348 N 7TH AVENUE # 18 has units with dishwashers.
