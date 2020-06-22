Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
6343 W Sophie Lane
6343 West Sophie Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6343 West Sophie Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6343 W Sophie Lane Available 01/01/19 -
(RLNE3297955)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6343 W Sophie Lane have any available units?
6343 W Sophie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 6343 W Sophie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6343 W Sophie Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6343 W Sophie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6343 W Sophie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6343 W Sophie Lane offer parking?
No, 6343 W Sophie Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6343 W Sophie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6343 W Sophie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6343 W Sophie Lane have a pool?
No, 6343 W Sophie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6343 W Sophie Lane have accessible units?
No, 6343 W Sophie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6343 W Sophie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6343 W Sophie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6343 W Sophie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6343 W Sophie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
