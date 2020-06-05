Rent Calculator
6323 W. Osborn Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
6323 W. Osborn Road
6323 West Osborn Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
6323 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Sunset Knoll
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE HOME WITH TILE FLOORS
EAT IN KITCHEN
SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM
ALSO HAS A BONUS ROOM
BIG BACKYARD WITH STORAGE SHED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6323 W. Osborn Road have any available units?
6323 W. Osborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6323 W. Osborn Road have?
Some of 6323 W. Osborn Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6323 W. Osborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
6323 W. Osborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 W. Osborn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6323 W. Osborn Road is pet friendly.
Does 6323 W. Osborn Road offer parking?
Yes, 6323 W. Osborn Road offers parking.
Does 6323 W. Osborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 W. Osborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 W. Osborn Road have a pool?
No, 6323 W. Osborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 6323 W. Osborn Road have accessible units?
No, 6323 W. Osborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 W. Osborn Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6323 W. Osborn Road has units with dishwashers.
