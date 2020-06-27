All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6301 W Riva Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6301 W Riva Rd
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:16 AM

6301 W Riva Rd

6301 West Riva Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6301 West Riva Road, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisitely designed and offers a number of elegant touches that set it apart. Highlighted by an open concept layout with wood flooring, tray ceilings, crown molding, an immaculate kitchen with granite counter-tops and high-end cabinetry, plantation shutters, a fireplace and lots of natural light. Got a large master bedroom and fantastic master bathroom with shower, jetted tub, double wraparound vanity, and privacy suite. The second full bath also has a double vanity and privacy suite. Walk in closets that offer plenty of storage. Laundry room comes with recently updated washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 W Riva Rd have any available units?
6301 W Riva Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 W Riva Rd have?
Some of 6301 W Riva Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 W Riva Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6301 W Riva Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 W Riva Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 W Riva Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6301 W Riva Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6301 W Riva Rd offers parking.
Does 6301 W Riva Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 W Riva Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 W Riva Rd have a pool?
No, 6301 W Riva Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6301 W Riva Rd have accessible units?
No, 6301 W Riva Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 W Riva Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 W Riva Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College