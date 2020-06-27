6301 W Riva Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Exquisitely designed and offers a number of elegant touches that set it apart. Highlighted by an open concept layout with wood flooring, tray ceilings, crown molding, an immaculate kitchen with granite counter-tops and high-end cabinetry, plantation shutters, a fireplace and lots of natural light. Got a large master bedroom and fantastic master bathroom with shower, jetted tub, double wraparound vanity, and privacy suite. The second full bath also has a double vanity and privacy suite. Walk in closets that offer plenty of storage. Laundry room comes with recently updated washer/dryer.