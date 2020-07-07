All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108

6243 South 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6243 South 12th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath HOUSE Available now. Sec 8 Approved. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: VISTA DEL SUR

Spacious Houses open floor plan completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath has tons of new tile, no carpet Throughout. Brand new kitchen cabinets and fixtures, fans and lighting throughout,brand new bathrooms with tile back splash, ceiling fans, windows,doors and more! Large yard surrounds the property. Call for a tour today. Washer & Dryer!!

Cross Streets: 7th St & Southern Directions: East on Southern to 12 Pl, south on 12th Pl to property. Northeast corner of Alta Vista and 12th Pl.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4363963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 have any available units?
6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 have?
Some of 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 currently offering any rent specials?
6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 pet-friendly?
No, 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 offer parking?
No, 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 does not offer parking.
Does 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 have a pool?
No, 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 does not have a pool.
Does 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 have accessible units?
No, 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 does not have accessible units.
Does 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108 does not have units with dishwashers.

