6243 S 12th Pl 21245090-Location108

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath HOUSE Available now. Sec 8 Approved. Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: VISTA DEL SUR



Spacious Houses open floor plan completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath has tons of new tile, no carpet Throughout. Brand new kitchen cabinets and fixtures, fans and lighting throughout,brand new bathrooms with tile back splash, ceiling fans, windows,doors and more! Large yard surrounds the property. Call for a tour today. Washer & Dryer!!



Cross Streets: 7th St & Southern Directions: East on Southern to 12 Pl, south on 12th Pl to property. Northeast corner of Alta Vista and 12th Pl.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC

Realtor

11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145

Phoenix, AZ 85029

CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090

E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC



No Pets Allowed



