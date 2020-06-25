All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
6225 West Jones Avenue
6225 West Jones Avenue

6225 West Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6225 West Jones Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 West Jones Avenue have any available units?
6225 West Jones Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6225 West Jones Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6225 West Jones Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 West Jones Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6225 West Jones Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6225 West Jones Avenue offer parking?
No, 6225 West Jones Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6225 West Jones Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 West Jones Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 West Jones Avenue have a pool?
No, 6225 West Jones Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6225 West Jones Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6225 West Jones Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 West Jones Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6225 West Jones Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6225 West Jones Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6225 West Jones Avenue has units with air conditioning.
