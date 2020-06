Amenities

1950's 3 bedroom ranch home with 2 baths. This home features a large eat in kitchen with built in desk, living room, family room, covered patio, pool. new paint, new flooring in bedrooms and living room and bathroom updates. Home has a small basement for storage. Pool service, washer, dryer and fridge are included in the rent. (oven will be installed prior to move in)