Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6217 South 44th Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:27 PM

6217 South 44th Drive

6217 South 44th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6217 South 44th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 South 44th Drive have any available units?
6217 South 44th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6217 South 44th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6217 South 44th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 South 44th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6217 South 44th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6217 South 44th Drive offer parking?
No, 6217 South 44th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6217 South 44th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 South 44th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 South 44th Drive have a pool?
No, 6217 South 44th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6217 South 44th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6217 South 44th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 South 44th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6217 South 44th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6217 South 44th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6217 South 44th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

