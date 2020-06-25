All apartments in Phoenix
6215 N 15th St

6215 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6215 North 15th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sits on one of the few remaining large corner lots in North Central Phoenix. This gem has a beautiful large kitchen with tons of storage and a floating island. Great views of the Piestewa Peak. The master suite was recently remodeled to include a sitting area that opens to the yard and pool, large walk in closet, and walk in shower with a relaxing rain shower head. The guest bathroom includes a large soaking tub with a separate sink and toilet area. The great Arizona room opens up to the pool in the back yard creating an inviting inside/outside living area. This home also includes onsite laundry, a formal living and dinning area, and so many more extras. A must see. Rent: $2,950 plus tax; Security Deposit: $2,950, Administration Fee:$150.00; Application Fee: $55 per applicant 18yrs+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 N 15th St have any available units?
6215 N 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6215 N 15th St have?
Some of 6215 N 15th St's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 N 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
6215 N 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 N 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 6215 N 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6215 N 15th St offer parking?
No, 6215 N 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 6215 N 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 N 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 N 15th St have a pool?
Yes, 6215 N 15th St has a pool.
Does 6215 N 15th St have accessible units?
No, 6215 N 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 N 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6215 N 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
