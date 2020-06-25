6215 N 15th St

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sits on one of the few remaining large corner lots in North Central Phoenix. This gem has a beautiful large kitchen with tons of storage and a floating island. Great views of the Piestewa Peak. The master suite was recently remodeled to include a sitting area that opens to the yard and pool, large walk in closet, and walk in shower with a relaxing rain shower head. The guest bathroom includes a large soaking tub with a separate sink and toilet area. The great Arizona room opens up to the pool in the back yard creating an inviting inside/outside living area. This home also includes onsite laundry, a formal living and dinning area, and so many more extras. A must see. Rent: $2,950 plus tax; Security Deposit: $2,950, Administration Fee:$150.00; Application Fee: $55 per applicant 18yrs+