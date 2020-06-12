All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:02 PM

6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue

6214 East Joan D Arcade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6214 East Joan D Arcade Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254
Shea North Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have any available units?
6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have?
Some of 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue offer parking?
No, 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue has a pool.
Does 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 E JOAN DE ARC Avenue has units with dishwashers.

