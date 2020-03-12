Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6202 N 14TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6202 N 14TH Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:41 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6202 N 14TH Street
6202 North 14th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6202 North 14th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Amenities
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Separate 3 bedroom unit, part of a tri-plex. Unique floorplan, lots of room in this ranch style living room and kitchen. Community laundry at carports. Call for details and showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6202 N 14TH Street have any available units?
6202 N 14TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6202 N 14TH Street have?
Some of 6202 N 14TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6202 N 14TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6202 N 14TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 N 14TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6202 N 14TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6202 N 14TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6202 N 14TH Street offers parking.
Does 6202 N 14TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 N 14TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 N 14TH Street have a pool?
No, 6202 N 14TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6202 N 14TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6202 N 14TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 N 14TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6202 N 14TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Portrait at Hance Park
1313 North 2nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College