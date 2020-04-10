All apartments in Phoenix
6202 E JUSTINE Road
Last updated April 18 2020 at 9:07 PM

6202 E JUSTINE Road

6202 East Justine Road · (602) 818-8140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6202 East Justine Road, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1763 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pool table
putting green
hot tub
Offering over 1,750(SF) of livable space with 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full updated bathrooms. The home amenities include an oversized private heated pool, relaxing hot tub, fun outdoor putting green. Upgraded full kitchen, formal dining area, pool table, living room, and so much more.The living room features a large high definition television, patio access, plenty of seating, and a romantic fireplace. Each bedroom boasts comfortable mattresses with quality linens, high definition televisions, ample closet space, beautiful flooring, and stylish decor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 E JUSTINE Road have any available units?
6202 E JUSTINE Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 E JUSTINE Road have?
Some of 6202 E JUSTINE Road's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 E JUSTINE Road currently offering any rent specials?
6202 E JUSTINE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 E JUSTINE Road pet-friendly?
No, 6202 E JUSTINE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6202 E JUSTINE Road offer parking?
No, 6202 E JUSTINE Road does not offer parking.
Does 6202 E JUSTINE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 E JUSTINE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 E JUSTINE Road have a pool?
Yes, 6202 E JUSTINE Road has a pool.
Does 6202 E JUSTINE Road have accessible units?
No, 6202 E JUSTINE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 E JUSTINE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6202 E JUSTINE Road has units with dishwashers.
