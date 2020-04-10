6202 E JUSTINE Road

Amenities
Offering over 1,750(SF) of livable space with 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full updated bathrooms. The home amenities include an oversized private heated pool, relaxing hot tub, fun outdoor putting green. Upgraded full kitchen, formal dining area, pool table, living room, and so much more.The living room features a large high definition television, patio access, plenty of seating, and a romantic fireplace. Each bedroom boasts comfortable mattresses with quality linens, high definition televisions, ample closet space, beautiful flooring, and stylish decor.