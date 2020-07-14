All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:01 AM

6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07

6201 North 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6201 North 23rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 have any available units?
6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 currently offering any rent specials?
6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 pet-friendly?
No, 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 offer parking?
No, 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 does not offer parking.
Does 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 have a pool?
No, 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 does not have a pool.
Does 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 have accessible units?
No, 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 North 23rd Avenue - 07 does not have units with air conditioning.
