6141 W Rose Circle

Back on Market: Tenant fell out from renting after 5 weeks of having it under contract! Welcome to your Home Sweet Home just freshly painted! Perfectly updated 3 bed, 1.5 bath home with a bedroom plus for storage, extra bedroom, office or so much more! Home in secluded cul-de-sac in an area of well kept homes. Square footage does not include room addition added when carport was enclosed. Can't go wrong with full front and backyard. Washer and dryer, and everything you need from the home to raise your family! In the Area just a short walk is two parks, Marivue and Desert West Regional Park. It is even right down the street from the Grand Canyon University Golf Course. In fact, the Desert Sky Mall and the AK-Chin Pavilion is just a block or so away from your new home!