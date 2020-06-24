6138 North 9th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Clean Home 15th ave/Maryland - Super nice light & bright home,3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car carport , fully updated home located on desired area, large glass door open this home up to a lush rear yard with huge shade trees. Monthly rent includes landscaping service, 1 time per month maid service, home has separate laundry room/storage area. Home is electric & gas utilities. Well taken care of home. 12 month lease preferred, available now, call 602 230 8125 or apply online www.peakinvprop.com



(RLNE4718763)