6138 North 9th Ave
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

6138 North 9th Ave

6138 North 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6138 North 9th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Clean Home 15th ave/Maryland - Super nice light & bright home,3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car carport , fully updated home located on desired area, large glass door open this home up to a lush rear yard with huge shade trees. Monthly rent includes landscaping service, 1 time per month maid service, home has separate laundry room/storage area. Home is electric & gas utilities. Well taken care of home. 12 month lease preferred, available now, call 602 230 8125 or apply online www.peakinvprop.com

(RLNE4718763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6138 North 9th Ave have any available units?
6138 North 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6138 North 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6138 North 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6138 North 9th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6138 North 9th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6138 North 9th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6138 North 9th Ave offers parking.
Does 6138 North 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6138 North 9th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6138 North 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 6138 North 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6138 North 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6138 North 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6138 North 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6138 North 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6138 North 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6138 North 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
