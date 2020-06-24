All apartments in Phoenix
6134 N 30th Ave
6134 N 30th Ave

6134 North 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6134 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
This is a 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhouse located in Phoenix with a private yard and extra storage. Covered parking behind unit. Community pool for the long summer months! Washer and dryer hookups inside. Close to the !17.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 N 30th Ave have any available units?
6134 N 30th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6134 N 30th Ave have?
Some of 6134 N 30th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6134 N 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6134 N 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 N 30th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6134 N 30th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6134 N 30th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6134 N 30th Ave offers parking.
Does 6134 N 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 N 30th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 N 30th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6134 N 30th Ave has a pool.
Does 6134 N 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6134 N 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 N 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6134 N 30th Ave has units with dishwashers.
