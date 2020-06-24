6134 N 30th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 4 bedroom 2-1/2 bath townhouse located in Phoenix with a private yard and extra storage. Covered parking behind unit. Community pool for the long summer months! Washer and dryer hookups inside. Close to the !17.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest