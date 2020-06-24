All apartments in Phoenix
6129 North 31st Drive
Location

6129 North 31st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85017
Maryvale Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,684 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and carport. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 North 31st Drive have any available units?
6129 North 31st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6129 North 31st Drive have?
Some of 6129 North 31st Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6129 North 31st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6129 North 31st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 North 31st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6129 North 31st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6129 North 31st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6129 North 31st Drive offers parking.
Does 6129 North 31st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6129 North 31st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 North 31st Drive have a pool?
No, 6129 North 31st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6129 North 31st Drive have accessible units?
No, 6129 North 31st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 North 31st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6129 North 31st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
