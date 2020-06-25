6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Short-term rental available immediately (6 month minimum). Paradise Valley address, Scottsdale Schools includes highly-rated Cherokee, Cocopah & Chapparal. Aprx 3000+ sf main home which has 3 bdrms, 2 baths, on almost an acre w/ mountain views, extra large bonus family/game room, & attached 2 car gar. PLUS Attached guest house w/over 1300+ sf w/ 2 bedrooms/1 bath, full kitchen, living room + large garage (well over 4000 + sf total liveable). PLUS Large detached garage on this HUGE lot incl 4 car garage PLUS RV/Boat garage w/ gate & door to accomodate. Total 4100+ sf liveable, 5 bdrm, 3 baths & 8 garage spaces. Pets allowed at slightly higher rent.