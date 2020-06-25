All apartments in Phoenix
Location

6129 East via Estrella Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85253

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Short-term rental available immediately (6 month minimum). Paradise Valley address, Scottsdale Schools includes highly-rated Cherokee, Cocopah & Chapparal. Aprx 3000+ sf main home which has 3 bdrms, 2 baths, on almost an acre w/ mountain views, extra large bonus family/game room, & attached 2 car gar. PLUS Attached guest house w/over 1300+ sf w/ 2 bedrooms/1 bath, full kitchen, living room + large garage (well over 4000 + sf total liveable). PLUS Large detached garage on this HUGE lot incl 4 car garage PLUS RV/Boat garage w/ gate & door to accomodate. Total 4100+ sf liveable, 5 bdrm, 3 baths & 8 garage spaces. Pets allowed at slightly higher rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue have any available units?
6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue have?
Some of 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6129 E VIA ESTRELLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
