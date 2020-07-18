Rent Calculator
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:34 AM
1 of 12
6114 N 12th Way
6114 North 12th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
6114 North 12th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6114 N 12th Way have any available units?
6114 N 12th Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6114 N 12th Way have?
Some of 6114 N 12th Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 6114 N 12th Way currently offering any rent specials?
6114 N 12th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 N 12th Way pet-friendly?
No, 6114 N 12th Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6114 N 12th Way offer parking?
No, 6114 N 12th Way does not offer parking.
Does 6114 N 12th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 N 12th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 N 12th Way have a pool?
No, 6114 N 12th Way does not have a pool.
Does 6114 N 12th Way have accessible units?
No, 6114 N 12th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 N 12th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6114 N 12th Way has units with dishwashers.
