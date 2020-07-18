All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:34 AM

6114 N 12th Way

6114 North 12th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6114 North 12th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 N 12th Way have any available units?
6114 N 12th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6114 N 12th Way have?
Some of 6114 N 12th Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6114 N 12th Way currently offering any rent specials?
6114 N 12th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 N 12th Way pet-friendly?
No, 6114 N 12th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6114 N 12th Way offer parking?
No, 6114 N 12th Way does not offer parking.
Does 6114 N 12th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 N 12th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 N 12th Way have a pool?
No, 6114 N 12th Way does not have a pool.
Does 6114 N 12th Way have accessible units?
No, 6114 N 12th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 N 12th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6114 N 12th Way has units with dishwashers.
