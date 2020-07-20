Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:06 AM
6114 N 12 Way
6114 N 12th Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
6114 N 12th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6114 N 12 Way have any available units?
6114 N 12 Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6114 N 12 Way have?
Some of 6114 N 12 Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 6114 N 12 Way currently offering any rent specials?
6114 N 12 Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 N 12 Way pet-friendly?
No, 6114 N 12 Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6114 N 12 Way offer parking?
No, 6114 N 12 Way does not offer parking.
Does 6114 N 12 Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 N 12 Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 N 12 Way have a pool?
No, 6114 N 12 Way does not have a pool.
Does 6114 N 12 Way have accessible units?
No, 6114 N 12 Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 N 12 Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6114 N 12 Way has units with dishwashers.
