Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

6112 E KAREN Drive

6112 East Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6112 East Karen Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED HOME! OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HOME FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILES THROUGH THE HOUSE, MODERN BATHROOM SHOWERS, SEPARATE LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM. 3 CAR GARAGE WITH RV PARKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 E KAREN Drive have any available units?
6112 E KAREN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 E KAREN Drive have?
Some of 6112 E KAREN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 E KAREN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6112 E KAREN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 E KAREN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6112 E KAREN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6112 E KAREN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6112 E KAREN Drive offers parking.
Does 6112 E KAREN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 E KAREN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 E KAREN Drive have a pool?
No, 6112 E KAREN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6112 E KAREN Drive have accessible units?
No, 6112 E KAREN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 E KAREN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6112 E KAREN Drive has units with dishwashers.

