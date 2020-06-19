Rent Calculator
6109 N 12TH Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM
6109 N 12TH Street
6109 North 12th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6109 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***For Rent***Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs unit with balcony. New carpet & flooring throughout, new bathroom & kitchen cabinets along with new stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6109 N 12TH Street have any available units?
6109 N 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6109 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 6109 N 12TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6109 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6109 N 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6109 N 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6109 N 12TH Street offer parking?
No, 6109 N 12TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 6109 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 N 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 N 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 6109 N 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6109 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6109 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 N 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
