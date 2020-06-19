All apartments in Phoenix
6109 N 12TH Street

6109 North 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6109 North 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
***For Rent***Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs unit with balcony. New carpet & flooring throughout, new bathroom & kitchen cabinets along with new stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 N 12TH Street have any available units?
6109 N 12TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6109 N 12TH Street have?
Some of 6109 N 12TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6109 N 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6109 N 12TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 N 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 6109 N 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6109 N 12TH Street offer parking?
No, 6109 N 12TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 6109 N 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 N 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 N 12TH Street have a pool?
No, 6109 N 12TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6109 N 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6109 N 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 N 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6109 N 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
