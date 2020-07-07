All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:12 PM

609 West Anderson Avenue

609 West Anderson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

609 West Anderson Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 West Anderson Avenue have any available units?
609 West Anderson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 609 West Anderson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
609 West Anderson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 West Anderson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 West Anderson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 609 West Anderson Avenue offer parking?
No, 609 West Anderson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 609 West Anderson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 West Anderson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 West Anderson Avenue have a pool?
No, 609 West Anderson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 609 West Anderson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 609 West Anderson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 609 West Anderson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 West Anderson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 West Anderson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 West Anderson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

