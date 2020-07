Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

This studio apartment has utilities included, a washer and dryer, storage and a full size kitchen. Nestled in a gated community in the Melrose district. close to shopping, and the light rail.

Trendy neighborhood. Good Light, Nice Views. Mid Century Charm; Updated amenities. Quiet, Friendly yet private community. Walkable to Bus Lines and light rail.Close to the canal for walking/jogging. Close to Melrose shops and dining. Frys, Target, LA Fitness and Starbucks all just up the street.