Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6040 W ODEUM Lane
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM
6040 W ODEUM Lane
6040 West Odeum Lane
No Longer Available
Location
6040 West Odeum Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly painted home ready for you family. New appliances, Owner is still doing a little cleanup out side. :)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6040 W ODEUM Lane have any available units?
6040 W ODEUM Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6040 W ODEUM Lane have?
Some of 6040 W ODEUM Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6040 W ODEUM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6040 W ODEUM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6040 W ODEUM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6040 W ODEUM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6040 W ODEUM Lane offer parking?
No, 6040 W ODEUM Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6040 W ODEUM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6040 W ODEUM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6040 W ODEUM Lane have a pool?
No, 6040 W ODEUM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6040 W ODEUM Lane have accessible units?
No, 6040 W ODEUM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6040 W ODEUM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6040 W ODEUM Lane has units with dishwashers.
