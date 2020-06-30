All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6039 W Coolidge St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6039 W Coolidge St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

6039 W Coolidge St

6039 West Coolidge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6039 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1600sf 4 bedroom 2 bath with a pool - Property Id: 230134

single family home with pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230134
Property Id 230134

(RLNE5593994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6039 W Coolidge St have any available units?
6039 W Coolidge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6039 W Coolidge St have?
Some of 6039 W Coolidge St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6039 W Coolidge St currently offering any rent specials?
6039 W Coolidge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039 W Coolidge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6039 W Coolidge St is pet friendly.
Does 6039 W Coolidge St offer parking?
No, 6039 W Coolidge St does not offer parking.
Does 6039 W Coolidge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6039 W Coolidge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039 W Coolidge St have a pool?
Yes, 6039 W Coolidge St has a pool.
Does 6039 W Coolidge St have accessible units?
No, 6039 W Coolidge St does not have accessible units.
Does 6039 W Coolidge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6039 W Coolidge St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College