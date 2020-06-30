Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6039 W Coolidge St.
6039 W Coolidge St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM
1 of 1
6039 W Coolidge St
6039 West Coolidge Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6039 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1600sf 4 bedroom 2 bath with a pool - Property Id: 230134
single family home with pool
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230134
Property Id 230134
(RLNE5593994)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6039 W Coolidge St have any available units?
6039 W Coolidge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6039 W Coolidge St have?
Some of 6039 W Coolidge St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6039 W Coolidge St currently offering any rent specials?
6039 W Coolidge St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6039 W Coolidge St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6039 W Coolidge St is pet friendly.
Does 6039 W Coolidge St offer parking?
No, 6039 W Coolidge St does not offer parking.
Does 6039 W Coolidge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6039 W Coolidge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6039 W Coolidge St have a pool?
Yes, 6039 W Coolidge St has a pool.
Does 6039 W Coolidge St have accessible units?
No, 6039 W Coolidge St does not have accessible units.
Does 6039 W Coolidge St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6039 W Coolidge St has units with dishwashers.
