Phoenix, AZ
6036 West Odeum Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 8:31 PM

6036 West Odeum Lane

6036 West Odeum Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6036 West Odeum Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6036 West Odeum Lane have any available units?
6036 West Odeum Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6036 West Odeum Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6036 West Odeum Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6036 West Odeum Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6036 West Odeum Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6036 West Odeum Lane offer parking?
No, 6036 West Odeum Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6036 West Odeum Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6036 West Odeum Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6036 West Odeum Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6036 West Odeum Lane has a pool.
Does 6036 West Odeum Lane have accessible units?
No, 6036 West Odeum Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6036 West Odeum Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6036 West Odeum Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6036 West Odeum Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6036 West Odeum Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

