Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6035 N 16TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6035 N 16TH Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6035 N 16TH Place
6035 North 16th Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
6035 North 16th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One of the best priced homes in 85016. Located in Central Phoenix. Large back yard irrigated lot. Large addition off the living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6035 N 16TH Place have any available units?
6035 N 16TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 6035 N 16TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6035 N 16TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 N 16TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place offer parking?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place have a pool?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College