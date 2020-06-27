All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6035 N 16TH Place

6035 North 16th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6035 North 16th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One of the best priced homes in 85016. Located in Central Phoenix. Large back yard irrigated lot. Large addition off the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6035 N 16TH Place have any available units?
6035 N 16TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 6035 N 16TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
6035 N 16TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6035 N 16TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place offer parking?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place have a pool?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place have accessible units?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6035 N 16TH Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6035 N 16TH Place does not have units with air conditioning.

