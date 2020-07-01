Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 6032 W Odeum Ln.
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
6032 W Odeum Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM
1 of 7
6032 W Odeum Ln
6032 West Odeum Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6032 West Odeum Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath house with a corner lot, vaulted ceilings, and an open floor plan. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, and new paint, new carpet.MUST SEE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6032 W Odeum Ln have any available units?
6032 W Odeum Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6032 W Odeum Ln have?
Some of 6032 W Odeum Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6032 W Odeum Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6032 W Odeum Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6032 W Odeum Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6032 W Odeum Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6032 W Odeum Ln offer parking?
No, 6032 W Odeum Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6032 W Odeum Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6032 W Odeum Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6032 W Odeum Ln have a pool?
No, 6032 W Odeum Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6032 W Odeum Ln have accessible units?
No, 6032 W Odeum Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6032 W Odeum Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6032 W Odeum Ln has units with dishwashers.
