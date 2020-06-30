All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

6030 North 15th Street

6030 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6030 North 15th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Biltmore Area Townhouse - Property Id: 221961

Price includes power, water, trash. Tenant is responsible for cable/internet. Renters insurance required.

Small, quiet community with pool. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, coffee, schools, daycare.

Remodeled with new kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, flooring, ceiling fans, doors & windows. Includes new washer/dryer, patio and 2 reserved parking spots adjoining back door (1 covered/1 uncovered). Two-level unit (stairs). 3 person limit, no pets please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221961
Property Id 221961

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5637299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 North 15th Street have any available units?
6030 North 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6030 North 15th Street have?
Some of 6030 North 15th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 North 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6030 North 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 North 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6030 North 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6030 North 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6030 North 15th Street offers parking.
Does 6030 North 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6030 North 15th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 North 15th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6030 North 15th Street has a pool.
Does 6030 North 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 6030 North 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 North 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6030 North 15th Street has units with dishwashers.

