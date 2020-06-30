6030 North 15th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Biltmore Area Townhouse - Property Id: 221961



Price includes power, water, trash. Tenant is responsible for cable/internet. Renters insurance required.



Small, quiet community with pool. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, coffee, schools, daycare.



Remodeled with new kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, flooring, ceiling fans, doors & windows. Includes new washer/dryer, patio and 2 reserved parking spots adjoining back door (1 covered/1 uncovered). Two-level unit (stairs). 3 person limit, no pets please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221961

No Pets Allowed



