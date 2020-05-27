Welcome Home! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath! New Paint inside and outside, New Carpet, professionally cleaned! Great family Room with Fireplace, neutral tile and carpet! Light and Bright Kitchen! 2 Car Garage, nice backyard with large covered patio!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 W Mohawk Lane have any available units?
602 W Mohawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 W Mohawk Lane have?
Some of 602 W Mohawk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 W Mohawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
602 W Mohawk Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.