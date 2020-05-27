All apartments in Phoenix
602 W Mohawk Lane
602 W Mohawk Lane

602 West Mohawk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

602 West Mohawk Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Welcome Home! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath! New Paint inside and outside, New Carpet, professionally cleaned! Great family Room with Fireplace, neutral tile and carpet! Light and Bright Kitchen! 2 Car Garage, nice backyard with large covered patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 W Mohawk Lane have any available units?
602 W Mohawk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 W Mohawk Lane have?
Some of 602 W Mohawk Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 W Mohawk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
602 W Mohawk Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 W Mohawk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 602 W Mohawk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 602 W Mohawk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 602 W Mohawk Lane does offer parking.
Does 602 W Mohawk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 W Mohawk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 W Mohawk Lane have a pool?
No, 602 W Mohawk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 602 W Mohawk Lane have accessible units?
No, 602 W Mohawk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 602 W Mohawk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 W Mohawk Lane has units with dishwashers.
